Wausau connection to new Affleck/Damon movie

By WSAW Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A piece of Wausau goes Hollywood.

The much-anticipated Ben Afflleck-directed movie “Air” hit theaters across the U.S. on Wednesday.

Chicago native Alex Convery wrote it. He’s married to Quinn Wonders, a Wausau West grad. It’s the story of how Air Jordan’s became cultural icons and saved a company, Nike. The movie stars Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Bateman, Chris Tucker and Viola Davis.

At Cedar Creek in Rothschild, a big group of friends of the Convery’s gathered to watch the movie. They even facetimed with Alex, Quinn and the family as they were attending a Hollywood premiere in Los Angeles. Closer to home, everyone was rooting for them.

”We’re just so excited for them because they deserve it,” said Shelly Kraimer, a family friend. “They’re just such grounded people, they’re midwestern people, They’re our people. So just to see this amazing adventure that they’re on and we love them and we can’t be anymore proud.”

Alex wrote the script during the COVID pandemic. He says he couldn’t have done it without his family.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

