UWSP partners up with the Portage County Public Library to offer intern aid

A social work intern from UWSP helps people in need at the public library
A social work intern from UWSP helps people in need at the public library
By Jade Flury
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:51 PM CDT
STEVENS POINT Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Public Library is partnering up with UW-Stevens Point to give people better access to social work. A social work intern connects people who are struggling to the resource they need help with.

A trend over the last decade has seen libraries bringing in social work programs to help visitors.

“So folks coming in that have some unmet mental health needs or folks that are unhoused, or need assistance applying for jobs, other types of services,” said Jess Bowers, an associate professor of sociology and social work at UWSP.

“We see a lot of people might be homeless. They don’t know where to go. They don’t know how to find housing. They don’t know how to get food,” said Larry Oathout, the director of the Portage County Public Library.

So UWSP is teaming up with the Portage County Public Library to help with more than just checking out books. Now, three days a week you can find a social work intern inside the library.

“What I do here is, I will sit with a client. I will meet with them and ask them sort of what are your needs. What’s your situation? What’s going on in your life right now and how can I help with it,” said Liam Enright, a senior sociology and social major at UWSP.

Enright also helps by connecting visitors with the resources they need like housing, transportation, and mental health help.

“There’s a lot of resources in our community that can help people but I feel one of the main issues is just they’re hard to find sometimes,” said Enright.

The associate professor for sociology and social work at UWSP said the program fits the need.

“Library and social work actually have a lot of shared values because social workers are really in place to serve the whole the most vulnerable in the community and libraries are here to serve the whole community,” said Jess Bowers the associate professor for sociology and social work at UWSP.

Once Enright graduates in May, another intern will take his place in June. It’s a program they hope to watch grow and continue for the semesters and years to come.

