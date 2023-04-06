News and First Alert Weather App
Tickets still available for Packers Tailgate Tour in Minocqua

Packers Tailgate Tour
Packers Tailgate Tour(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Green Bay Packers Tailgate Tour is coming to Minocqua on Friday, April 14.

The event will raise funds for the Boys & Girls Club of the Northwoods. It will be held at the Lakeland Aviation of Minocqua, with the VIP portion of the evening beginning at 5:30 p.m. and general admission at 6 p.m. The fun-packed evening will include activities, food and drinks, door prizes, a live and silent auction, music and a Q&A with the Packers.

The tour features current players: Aaron Jones, Elgton Jenkins, and Romeo Doubs, alumni players: HaHa Clinton-Dix, Davon House, and Eddie Lacy and Packer President/CEO Mark Murphy.

To purchase tickets, click here.

The Tailgate Tour will travel to a variety of towns and cities in western and northern Wisconsin and will pay visits to schools, hospitals, businesses, retirement homes, event venues and community centers.

The tour will make a second stop in north central Wisconsin available to ticketed guests:

Habitat for Humanity Northwoods Wisconsin ReStore will be hosting a photo opportunity with the Packers Tailgate Tour participants from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 15. Photos will be available in exchange for $20 donations at 908 Lincoln St., Rhinelander, Wis.

