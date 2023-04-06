News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Supreme Court says trans girl can run girls track in West Virginia

FILE- Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov....
FILE- Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed a 12-year-old transgender girl in West Virginia to continue competing on her middle school’s girls sports teams while a lawsuit over a state ban continues.

The justices refused to disturb an appeals court order that made it possible for the girl, Becky Pepper-Jackson, to continue playing on her school’s track and cross-country teams, where she regularly finishes near the back of the pack.

Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas would have allowed West Virginia to enforce its law against Pepper-Jackson.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fake letter from a scammer.
Wausau woman avoids social security scam by checking the source
Marshfield Safety Referendum
City of Marshfield fails to pass either referendum on ballot, leaving schools and first responders in limbo
Election 2023
Judge Janet Protasiewicz defeats Dan Kelly to win Wisconsin Supreme Court seat
Incumbent Mayor Mike Wiza and candidate Meleesa Johnson.
Stevens Point Mayor Wiza wins re-election against Johnson
Sheriff’s office releases names of men involved in Colby area murder-suicide

Latest News

FILE - From left, Tennessee state Rep. Justin Pearson, state Rep. Justin Jones and state Rep....
GOP lawmakers to vote on expelling Democrats in gun protest
President Joe Biden adjusts his microphone during a meeting with the President's Council of...
Biden administration review of chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal blames Trump
Periods of snow, mixed with rain southwest Friday night into early Saturday morning.
First Alert Weather: Wind tapers Thursday night, snow potential Friday night
Blustery for the rest of the day with more clouds north, sun south. The wind diminishes...
First Alert Weather: Thursday Afternoon Forecast