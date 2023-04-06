News and First Alert Weather App
Stevens Point Police seek info about attempted retail theft case

Stevens Point attempted retail theft case
Stevens Point attempted retail theft case(Stevens Point Police)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department has released a surveillance photo of a woman they said attempted to steal $400 worth of merchandise from Target.

Police said it happened on March 23.

Investigators said she fled the area before police were notified. Police say she was driving a red Oldsmobile sedan with Wisconsin license plate AMC-6797. It is registered in Wausau.

If you have any information about this case, submit a tip through P3 Crimestoppers App or call 1-888-346-6600. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward if your tip helps us close this case.

