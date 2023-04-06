Stevens Point Police seek info about attempted retail theft case

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department has released a surveillance photo of a woman they said attempted to steal $400 worth of merchandise from Target.

Police said it happened on March 23.

Investigators said she fled the area before police were notified. Police say she was driving a red Oldsmobile sedan with Wisconsin license plate AMC-6797. It is registered in Wausau.

If you have any information about this case, submit a tip through P3 Crimestoppers App or call 1-888-346-6600. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward if your tip helps us close this case.

