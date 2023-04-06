News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Newborn surrendered to medical center under Safe Haven Act

Daniel’s Law provides a safe and legal option to surrender babies up to 60 days old at...
Daniel’s Law provides a safe and legal option to surrender babies up to 60 days old at designated locations, such as a hospital, fire station or church.(WCAX)
By WMBF News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – A baby boy weighing 5 pounds, 14.5 ounces was surrendered at a medical center in South Carolina, according to the state’s Department of Social Services.

The agency said the baby was born on April 1 and was left at the Summerville Medical Center in Dorchester County under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act.

Daniel’s Law provides a safe and legal option to surrender babies up to 60 days old at designated locations, such as a hospital, fire station or a church.

DSS took custody of the newborn and has placed him in a foster home.

A permanency planning hearing will be held on May 11.

Copyright 2023 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fake letter from a scammer.
Wausau woman avoids social security scam by checking the source
Marshfield Safety Referendum
City of Marshfield fails to pass either referendum on ballot, leaving schools and first responders in limbo
Election 2023
Judge Janet Protasiewicz defeats Dan Kelly to win Wisconsin Supreme Court seat
Incumbent Mayor Mike Wiza and candidate Meleesa Johnson.
Stevens Point Mayor Wiza wins re-election against Johnson
Sheriff’s office releases names of men involved in Colby area murder-suicide

Latest News

FILE - Attorney Mark Pomerantz arrives at federal court in New York, Aug. 12, 2002. House...
House Republicans subpoena former prosecutor in Trump case
Troopers Andy Kutz and Chelsea Yeager found this bunny along Highway 169 about two miles north...
Troopers rescue bunny along Minnesota highway
FILE - Boise, Idaho, resident Autumn Myers holds a sign with the Republican Party elephant...
Idaho governor signs ‘abortion trafficking’ bill into law
Kristopher Dale Arlando Henderson, 41, was facing multiple charges for the November 2021 death...
Man gets 15 years in prison for murder of infant daughter which he blamed on his cat, records show