Hilight Zone Podcast: Options 1A, 1B and 1C

Columbus Catholic Juniors Cy Becker and Emmitt Konieczny.(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Columbus Dons baseball team has three, reliable starting pitching options. The best part is—they’re all juniors.

Options 1A, 1B and 1C are Emmitt Konieczny, Cy Becker and Blake Jacobi as Columbus tries to follow up their first state appearance in school history with another.

Noah Manderfeld speaks with Konieczny, Becker and head coach Jared Krasselt about the potential for this pitching staff, and how a little bit of small ball may be in the cards for the Dons this season.

To listen to other Hilight Zone Podcasts or subscribe, you can follow this link.

