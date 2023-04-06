Hilight Zone Podcast: Options 1A, 1B and 1C

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Columbus Dons baseball team has three, reliable starting pitching options. The best part is—they’re all juniors.

Options 1A, 1B and 1C are Emmitt Konieczny, Cy Becker and Blake Jacobi as Columbus tries to follow up their first state appearance in school history with another.

Noah Manderfeld speaks with Konieczny, Becker and head coach Jared Krasselt about the potential for this pitching staff, and how a little bit of small ball may be in the cards for the Dons this season.

To listen to other Hilight Zone Podcasts or subscribe, you can follow this link.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.