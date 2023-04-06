Forgotten Wisconsin Cold Cases Podcast: Edward Czerwony

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Take yourself back to June 2006. George W. Bush was president and if you turned on the radio, you may remember the smooth voice of Taylor Hicks, the most recent winner of American Idol. His song, “Do I Make You Proud,” sat at number one for about a week. Jackass 2 was getting, we’ll say, mixed reviews in the theater.

And on June 30, Edward Czerwony was at his home in the Town of Carson — and was never seen or heard from again.

The Town of Carson is small, with just over 1,200 people. Homes are typically scattered among farm fields and wooded lots with a whole lot of space in between. It sits just a few miles west of Stevens Point, in a small college town.

So, when someone goes missing, especially when that person is a father of four, people notice. Ed’s kids describe him as easygoing and a man with a good sense of humor.

“He was a jokester, but he was, you know, when he, when he wanted to learn something new to teach, and, you know, he taught us all of our life skills and stuff like that,” said Mark Czerwony, Ed’s son.

Ed lived in a small silver mobile home on a dirt road, but he didn’t live alone. He actually shared the trailer with one of his sons, Mike, and a temporary roommate. We’ll dive into the roommate a little later. Rodger, Ed’s oldest child, lived right next door in a brown house across from the trailer.

Czerwony House (WSAW)

Finally, there’s Michelle and Mark, who were interviewed for this story. In 2006, they were living in the Colby area. Mark was 20, and Michelle was 26 years old. They say the day started out like any other, with Mike driving Ed to run a few errands in the morning because Ed had recently had cataract surgery, and his eyes weren’t the best.

Later, Mike and Rodger went to work, stopping back home for lunch around 12 p.m. Ed was there too, fast forward a few hours later, and that’s when everything changed.

Michelle said when her brother Mike came back around 3 p.m., Ed was gone. Mike called and said they couldn’t find their dad, “We’ve been looking everywhere, and we just can’t find him.”

After discovering that their dad was missing, the rest of the siblings did what they could. They called friends and neighbors, they checked Ed’s regular haunts like local bars, grocery stores, and restaurants, but no one knew a thing.

A few hours later, that’s when the police stepped in.

Since this case is several decades old, a lot of the original officers who were working at the time have since retired or moved on. To learn about what has happened in the investigation, we spoke with Detective Sergeant Jason Meidl with the Portage County Sheriff’s Office. He wasn’t on the case in 2006 but said the police did what they could.

Detective Meidl said, “We’re always trained to like think the worst and hope for the best. Which is kind of what they did. I mean, that’s why they asked about the cell phone. Where does he bank? What vehicles does he have? Is there anything in the house that is missing? Or out of the ordinary? Like, is there a struggle? Has he had any negative contact with people? I mean, those are the kinds of things that they went they’re asking to try and gauge better? Alright, is this something suspicious? Or is it not? And we’re gonna, we’re gonna go suspicious until we see otherwise?”

When asked if law enforcement found anything at the time, Detective Meidl said they found nothing suspicious. He says there was one person of interest, but police ultimately ruled him out because of an alibi.

It’s unclear if that person was the roommate, and we’re not going to say their name because no one has ever been charged in this case or been named as an official suspect.

As far as evidence goes, it’s practically non-existent. Ed’s car and belongings were still at home and he didn’t have a cell phone. So, investigators pulled records from the home’s landline phone. Nothing suspicious caught their eye. They even used cadaver dogs on the land surrounding his home in hopes they could pick up a scent, but nothing.

Speaking of dogs, Ed had a four-legged best friend named Moe. Michell and Mark said he loved that dog and didn’t go anywhere without him. When they realized Moe was still at the house, it was a big red flag.

“We had bought him a Dalmatian, like when we were kids, we bought him this Dalmation,” said Mark. “That was his buddy, so he took that dog with him wherever he went and the weird thing is, that he didn’t take the dog with him. You know, when he went off for a walk.”

“It’s just weird because Moe went everywhere with him,” Michelle added.

Detective Meidl said the search for Ed went beyond the property. Crews conducted ground searches over five square miles and used aerial patrols. The sheriff even listened to a psychic. As you can guess, none of it ever helped with finding Ed, but they had to follow any possible leads or tips they received.

Based on Ed’s age, we asked Detective Meidl if Ed was a veteran at any point in his life. It would have put him in service around the time of the Vietnam War. The detective did say that he had served in the Army, but he wasn’t sure if anyone looked into it or if Ed had any complications or underlying conditions from his time in service.

They did have a rumor mill, but over the years that went quiet too.

“The last kind of rumor when someone came forward with any information, I think was about 10 years ago. Just a rumor that they heard from somebody, who heard from somebody, that a person may be involved. So we’ve had a few tips over the years, but nothing’s really panned out,” said Detective Meidl.

After 16 years, they’re kind of just stuck. It’s something that Ed’s family has had to live with and it’s a case that has haunted investigators. Michelle said it’s a gut-wrenching feeling, something that eats at her every day.

“To get some answers would be great, but you’re at this point, you’re kind of hoping that other people can help you because there’s only so much you can do especially going back to try and say where’s everybody at? Even in that short of time, technology is vastly different than back then. So you just hope for the best,” added Detective Meidl.

There was one glimmer of hope though — if you can call it that.

Four years after Ed went missing, the family uploaded his DNA to NamUS. It’s a national database and resource center for missing, unidentified, and unclaimed person cases across the United States. In 2013, the Portage County Sheriff’s Department received a call about some unidentified remains with a huge clue that the body had some sort of connection to central Wisconsin.

“They found a guy with a Junction City keychain in his pocket, believe it or not in Arkansas and a homeless camp,” said Michelle.

Junction City is less than four miles north of the Czerwony home. It was a huge find, or so they thought. After running the DNA through the database, they learned it wasn’t a match for Ed.

Turns out, there’s a Junction City, Arkansas too, and it’s likely there are tons of others with the same name across the US.

So a father of four seemingly vanishes into thin air in a matter of hours. No one has seen or heard from him since. They can’t find any evidence to suggest foul play.

We asked his kids if they could think of any reason why some would want to hurt him or if he had any enemies.

Mark said absolutely not. “He was, he was the type of guy that he would say if other guys were having trouble that we knew — family, friends, or whatever — he would take them in, help them out. He was the guy that would do that.”

Michelle added that if you had $10, and somebody needed it, and that’s all Ed had, he’d give it to them.

So was it possible that Ed just got up, left, and walked away in search of a new life?

“Is it a possibility? Anything’s possible?,” said Detective Meidl. “I mean, you would think that he would reach out to his family, and I can’t speak to what their thoughts are. Is he alive down in Florida? That I can’t answer I mean, there’s been no activity or anything that we can say for sure. But I guess until we know, I guess he’s considered alive.”

When asked if there was any chance the kids thought he had a girlfriend or had another family, as hard as it is to think about, was there any chance he just would have walked away from his life in Carson?

Again, Mark reaffirmed, “No. No way possible. His oldest son Roger lives right next door to him and I mean, it was like clockwork because Roger would come over and over. Depending on what shift he would work he would come over for supper. And like I said, he was really attached to that dog and we got a cottage up by Lake Tomahawk. He loved that place and we’d go up there every chance we got so there’s no chance.”

And we know what you’re probably thinking, but the family had friends staying at the cabin when Ed went missing, so it was another cold trail.

If you’re like us, you probably have a theory of what happened. While the detective wouldn’t, and really can’t speculate what happened, Ed’s daughter has a strong and genuinely devastating suspicion.

“I honestly think that somebody picked him up and did something to him. Because honestly, Mike came home at noon and took my dad to the bank. It was close to the end of the month and he has social security stuff, so he had money. Then when Mike got back, he was going to take them and pay some bills or whatever. So I really think somebody knew that and took him,” Michelle said.

This is where you come in.

Today, Ed would be 84 years old. He’s 5′7″ white and has blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, brown Dickey pants, and loafers.

“They had no clue that this is going to happen that day. 17 years ago. What’s to say it doesn’t happen to you, or me, or anybody else that’s potentially seeing this or in the community,” said Detective Meidl. “And also they have a grandparent. They have a parent or even a child that goes missing. What would they think? What would they want to do? You know, these people didn’t ask to be put in this situation, however, it happened to them. So it’s important to them, and it should be important to everybody because you just don’t know when that possibly could come true for you or someone close to you.”

If you know where Ed is, call your local police department. And Ed, if you’re listening, reading, or watching, there are people still looking for you.

You have not been forgotten.

If you have a tip in the case of Edward Czerwony call the Portage County Sheriff’s Office at 715-346-1400 or to remain anonymous call (888) 346-6600.

Edward Czerwony (WSAW)

Thank you for reading, listening, or watching our first Forgotten episode voiced by NewsChannel 7s Kassandra Sepeda. Be sure to tune in on the first Thursday newscast of every month, listen on your favorite streaming/podcast platform, or read the full podcast script in its entirety right here on wsaw.com.

SOURCES:

Clearinghouse for Missing & Exploited Children & Adults: Wisconsin Department of Justice

https://www.missingpersons.doj.wi.gov/missing/edward-czerwony

NamUs

https://www.namus.gov/MissingPersons/Case#/8098?nav

Wisconsin Missing Persons Advocacy Inc.

https://www.wimissing.org/post/2018/12/18/edward-czerwony

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.