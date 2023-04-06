First Alert Weather: Wind tapers Thursday night, snow potential Friday night

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wind gusts up to 40 mph occurred on Thursday in parts of the region due to a strong storm system that impacted North Central Wisconsin mid-week. The wind will taper as the evening goes along with a tranquil but chilly Thursday night into early Friday. Some sun on Good Friday but more messy weather is on the way for Friday night with a warm front. Snow will fall in parts of the region overnight into early Saturday morning with some accumulations. The snow should melt quickly during the day on Saturday. Easter Sunday does have intervals of sun & clouds, along with a chance of showers later in the day and at night. Spring warmth is on the way for the week ahead.

Mostly clear and chilly tonight into Friday morning. (WSAW)

The gusty winds over the past 24 to 36 hours will be finally coming to an end as we work into Thursday evening. Clouds in the north will yield to clearing while staying mostly clear in Central Wisconsin. Lows by morning on Friday are in the 10s in the north, while in the low 20s in Central Wisconsin.

Sun to clouds on Friday and continued cool. (WSAW)

A warm front will be the next weather maker impacting the area Friday night into early Saturday morning. Snow, mixed with rain at times in the south, will overspread locations from about Highway 10 on north by mid-evening Friday. Periods of snow, north of Highway 10 overnight into Saturday morning, will diminish a little after daybreak on Saturday. The potential is for 2-4″ of snowfall between Highway 10 and 8 by early Saturday morning. If you have travel plans prior to daybreak on Saturday, be prepared for slippery and slushy roads. As the morning goes on, temps will rise from the 30s into the 40s and most roads will go from wet to mainly dry by the mid to late afternoon. Staying mostly cloudy on Saturday with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Snowfall of 2-4" possible in parts of the area from Highway 10 to Highway 8 overnight into early Saturday morning. (WSAW)

Snow or a mix developing during the mid-evening hours on Friday. (WSAW)

Periods of snow, mixed with rain southwest Friday night into early Saturday morning. (WSAW)

Snow will wind down on Saturday early to mid morning. (WSAW)

Easter Sunday will have intervals of sun and clouds but a chance of rain showers later in the day and at night. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Holiday weekend forecast. (WSAW)

Clouds are more common than sun on Monday with a continued chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Spring-like temperatures finally appear in the Wisconsin River Valley and the Badger State for the week ahead. A fair amount of sunshine on Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s. Partly cloudy Wednesday and Thursday with afternoon temps rising into the low 70s.

A warning trend is on the way for the new week. (WSAW)

