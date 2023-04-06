Committee holds hearing to discuss conditions at Wisconsin’s veterans’ homes

(WSAW) - The Senate Committee on Labor, Regulatory Reform, Veterans and Military Affairs held a hearing Thursday to provide an overview of conditions at Wisconsin Veterans Homes.

Much of the hearing focused on staffing shortages and how leaders at the VA are managing challenges.

Republican Senator Patrick Testin of Stevens Point is the chair of that committee.

“What concerns me right now is that as of December 1, 2022 there were a combined 1,100 full-time employment positions for the veterans’ homes in both King and Union Grove. And as of right now, I should say, as of right now, as of December 1 2022... 575 of those full-time positions remain vacant,” said Sen. Testin.

He said the hearing enabled committee members to hear several serious concerns about care in Wisconsin’s veterans’ homes as well as disappointment and frustration with how DVA administration has handled those concerns.

“Our veterans deserve better; we owe it to them to ensure their agency has active and engaged leadership,” said Sen. Testin.

During the hearing there were discussions of an audit of the facility, however, it was shared that an audit could take between 8-10 months to complete.

Testin told NewsChannel 7 an audit can be useful in the long term, but there are major management issues that must be addressed now.

