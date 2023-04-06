News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Brewers look to sweep 3-game series over the Mets

The Milwaukee Brewers face the New York Mets looking to sweep their three-game series
American Family Field in Milwaukee ahead of the Brewers home opener on April 3, 2023
American Family Field in Milwaukee ahead of the Brewers home opener on April 3, 2023(WBAY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

New York Mets (3-3) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (4-1)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: David Peterson (0-0); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -136, Mets +115; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers face the New York Mets looking to sweep their three-game series.

Milwaukee went 86-76 overall and 46-35 at home a season ago. The Brewers scored 4.5 runs per game while giving up 4.2 last season.

New York went 101-61 overall and 47-34 in road games last season. The Mets slugged .412 as a team in the 2022 season while hitting 1.1 home runs per game.

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (labrum), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (groin), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mets: Tommy Hunter: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (teres major), Stephen Ridings: 15-Day IL (lat), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee), Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quintana: 15-Day IL (rib), Bryce Montes de Oca: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sam Coonrod: 15-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

A fake letter from a scammer.
Wausau woman avoids social security scam by checking the source
Madelene Smith called 911 for her husband, 49-year-old Max Smith, in April 2021, but she says...
Woman files lawsuit in husband’s death, claiming EMS never showed up
Wind gusts will occasionally top 45 mph
First Alert Weather Day continues throughout Thursday
Election 2023
Judge Janet Protasiewicz defeats Dan Kelly to win Wisconsin Supreme Court seat
Incumbent Mayor Mike Wiza and candidate Meleesa Johnson.
Stevens Point Mayor Wiza wins re-election against Johnson

Latest News

Jail bars (gfx)
Wisconsin voters to decide on stricter cash bail amendment
Former appointed Justice Daniel Kelly and Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge Janet Protasiewicz sat...
Abortion access at stake in Wisconsin Supreme Court race
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
GOP lawmaker, Dem attorney battle for Wisconsin Senate seat
NewsChannel 7 sat down with former appointed Justice Daniel Kelly and Milwaukee Circuit Court...
Wisconsin: What to expect on election night