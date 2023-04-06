News and First Alert Weather App
Antigo man convicted of mother’s murder to be sentenced Friday

Derek Goplin, 39 is on trial for killing his mother(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - A 40-year-old Antigo man convicted of killing his own mother is scheduled to be sentenced Friday.

Derek Goplin was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide following a February jury trial.

Investigators said he killed his mother on Halloween 2021. Her body was found the next day during a welfare check by the police. Police said Susan Reese, 63, died of stab wounds. Officers conducted a sweep of the home, finding a folding knife with blood and hair on it. They also noted the victim had defensive wounds.

Goplin was arrested three days after Reese’s death in Racine County.

In Wisconsin, a conviction for first-degree intentional homicide carries a mandatory punishment of a life sentence. Only his parole eligibility will be discussed.

