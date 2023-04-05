Witt-Birn’s Rogowski wins 4 events, girls athletes compete in Wausau West indoor track and field invitational

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wittenberg-Birnamwood’s Reese Rogowski took home first in four events as athletes were able to compete inside the Wausau West Field House for their indoor track and field invitational.

Rogowski won the 55-meter dash, 200-meter dash and 400-meter dash while also taking home gold in the long jump. She jumped 16 feet and 10.25 inches for the win in the long jump. Rogowski qualified for the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and long jump last year at state.

Elsewhere at the meet, Colby’s Hayden Willner won the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 9.57 seconds. In the 4x735 meter relay, Wausau West’s relay team of Elexa Marciniak, Ashley Danielson, Rose Selle and Celia Sinz won the event with a time of 9:52.32.

