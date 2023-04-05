News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Witt-Birn’s Rogowski wins 4 events, girls athletes compete in Wausau West indoor track and field invitational

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wittenberg-Birnamwood’s Reese Rogowski took home first in four events as athletes were able to compete inside the Wausau West Field House for their indoor track and field invitational.

Rogowski won the 55-meter dash, 200-meter dash and 400-meter dash while also taking home gold in the long jump. She jumped 16 feet and 10.25 inches for the win in the long jump. Rogowski qualified for the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and long jump last year at state.

Elsewhere at the meet, Colby’s Hayden Willner won the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 9.57 seconds. In the 4x735 meter relay, Wausau West’s relay team of Elexa Marciniak, Ashley Danielson, Rose Selle and Celia Sinz won the event with a time of 9:52.32.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madelene Smith called 911 for her husband, 49-year-old Max Smith, in April 2021, but she says...
Woman files lawsuit in husband’s death, claiming EMS never showed up
The Sparks' garage was leveled following Friday's severe weather.
Update: Multiple tornadoes confirmed in southern Wisconsin on March 31
Heather Hamm rescued a pit bull mix after seeing an Instagram post that showed the confused,...
Woman rescues dog abandoned in NYC subway station
A First Alert Weather Day starts Tuesday evening and last until Thursday
First Alert Weather Days: Ice & strong to sever storms Tuesday, extremely windy Wednesday & Thursday
2 dead in Marathon County shooting; Sheriff’s office investigating possible murder-suicide

Latest News

D.C. Everest Senior Matt Nielsen
Hello, My Name Is: Matt Nielsen
Fullback Hunter Luepke does drills during NFL football Pro Day at North Dakota State University...
Spencer’s Hunter Luepke showcases his skills at NDSU’s Pro Day
Wausau West Track and Field
Wausau West track and field wins invitional
The senior and freshman sister duo competed in the Junior Nationals for Cross County skiing in...
Hello, My Name Is: Eleanor and Margaret Bennett