Wisconsin warrant helps FBI, DOJ take down cybercrime marketplace

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Using a warrant based out of Wisconsin, Genesis Market, a marketplace used for cybercrimes, has been seized in a joint operation involving the FBI, Department of Justice (DOJ) and international law enforcement.

“Genesis Market’s domains have by seized by the FBI pursuant to a seizure warrant issued by the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin,” a statement on the now-seized website says.

According to the DOJ, Genesis Market advertised and sold packages of account access credentials – such as usernames and passwords for email, bank accounts, and social media – that had been stolen from malware-infected computers around the world.

In addition to access credentials, the DOJ said Genesis Market obtained and sold device “fingerprints,” which are unique combinations of device identifiers and browser cookies that circumvent anti-fraud detection systems used by many websites. The combination of stolen access credentials, fingerprints, and cookies allowed purchasers to assume the identity of the victim by tricking third party websites into thinking the Genesis Market user was the actual owner of the account.

Genesis Market users were located all over the world. Federal law enforcement has worked to identify prolific users of Genesis Market who purchased and used stolen access credentials to commit fraud and other cybercrimes, the DOJ said in a statement.

As alleged in a domain seizure warrant authorized by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, Genesis Market offered for sale victim credentials associated with the White House, Department of State, Justice Department, IRS, Department of Energy, U.S. Postal Service, National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and the Department of Defense.

The FBI Milwaukee Field Office investigated the case, along with assistance from other international law enforcement agencies from Canada, U.K., Italy, Australia, France, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Finland, Switzerland, Estonia, Iceland and the Netherlands.

Victim credentials obtained over the course of the investigation have been provided to the website Have I Been Pwned, which is a free resource for people to see whether their credentials were compromised by Genesis Market.

