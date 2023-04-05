What Tuesday’s election results mean for Wisconsin going forward

(WSAW) - Voters were vocal through their ballots, Tuesday. According to CBS News, voter turnout broke the previous record in a non-presidential primary spring election. The previous record turnout for that type of election was 34% set in the 2011 race won by Justice David Prosser which came in the heat of the Act 10 union rights debate. Turnout surpassed that at 36% when there were still 10% of the votes to be counted.

With those preliminary results in, Wisconsinites have a lot of change set before them.

Wisconsin elects Janet Protasiewicz to the high court

For the first time in 15 years, the Wisconsin Supreme Court will have a liberal majority with the election of Janet Protasiewicz. The race was called less than an hour after the polls closed.

“This election was not particularly close; certainly, it was not close by the standards of other elections we’ve seen in Wisconsin,” Anthony Chergosky, an assistant professor of political science at UW-La Crosse said. “I think it shows the power of money and message. Janet Protasiewicz had more money than Dan Kelly did, and she was able to use that to get her message out her message overwhelmingly. focused on the issue of abortion.”

The margin of victory was a lot wider than what statewide races in the past have been too. In 2019, the last Supreme Court election was decided by half of a percent difference. This time, there was a 12% difference.

Ed Miller, a professor emeritus at UW-Stevens Point said the suburbs around Milwaukee are not as heavily conservative as they have been in the past, and heavy liberal areas are growing, particularly Dane County over the last couple of years.

“Not only have they increased in population, but the fact is that their voter turnout has increased. So, the Democrats are getting a significant amount out of this Dane County to balance off the Republicans’ more rural orientation.”

There has been a lot of national interest in this race, given that Wisconsin has been a key state in federal elections, along with abortion expected to be in front of the court within the year. In addition, legislative redistricting and election-related issues are anticipated to be argued with the Supreme Court.

With the challenge to Wisconsin’s results in the 2020 election, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled to uphold the results electing Joe Biden as president only by one vote. So, if that were to be contested again in 2024, it is likely the margin between the votes would be even wider.

Chergosky said the tactics of this race, with the blatant partisan nature of the campaigns, could also influence how judicial races around the country are handled going forward too.

“I think the public is seeing that judges may make rulings for a number of reasons, and one of those reasons might be just the personal views of the judge. And so, I think I think the public’s views of the judiciary are changing and I think the public is becoming aware of the effect that the individual views of the judges have on these rulings.” He continued, the public seems to have appreciated the openness Protasiewicz had on the campaign about her personal values.

Voters change the constitution on bail

Voters passed the constitutional amendments to bail in Wisconsin. Judges will have more elements they can consider when setting bonds for defendants, allowing them to consider things like safety to the public rather than whether a defendant is likely to show up to court.

“People will debate about the exact effect of these new constitutional amendments if they will have a concrete effect on public safety and what that effect might be, but I think from the voter psychology angle, we know that being tough on crime is something that is a current trend in American politics,” Chergosky noted.

Opponents of the change have pointed to the likelihood that these changes will largely impact poor people who are unable to make those cash payments, as well as people of color who have higher interaction with the criminal justice system.

Miller brought up the potential monetary costs to communities as well if judges keep more people in jail pre-trial.

“All over the state, county jails are filled. In many communities, county jails are paying other counties to hold their prisoners. And so, the cost of this could be significant for a number of counties if the judges decide to do this, because it’s, you know, the judge would have discretion.”

Chergosky posited with the success of the bail referenda, it could encourage legislators to create more bills related to tough-on-crime policies.

The other statewide referendum on the ballot related to welfare will have no impact. In fact, laws are already in place requiring that able-bodied individuals work to receive welfare benefits.

