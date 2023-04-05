News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau East sophomore creates formal showcase

By WSAW Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Prom is a night when students get all gussied up and dance the night away with friends. That is if they can afford all the glitz and glam that goes into it.

Kendra Raddatz is a Wausau East sophomore and girl scout. To get her next badge she has come up with a way for students to arrive in style. The concept is simple. Students visit the showcase and check out a dress, suit, or jewelry for the big night. They just have to bring it back when they’re done.

“Prom is this big thing in high school that everyone thinks about and is excited to go to. And when it gets here not being able to afford a ticket or the clothing that you actually want is something that affects a lot of people and is a really real problem,” says Emily Juedes, the prom committee Secretary at Wausau East High.

This is the initiative’s first year but definitely not the last. Raddatz hopes after she graduates it will be passed on to the United Way so the entire community can benefit from it. Around 28 students have already stopped by to check out formal wear. The space is open until six tomorrow night.

