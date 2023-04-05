News and First Alert Weather App
Voting goes smoothly, record turnout possible for Wisconsin spring election

Election 2023
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Poll workers have been busy helping voters get their ballots in for 13 hours on Tuesday. NewsChannel 7 has been monitoring the progress throughout the day from District 9 and 11 polling stations at National Gaurd Armory 1 in Wausau.

Election officials said voting went smoothly and they had a steady stream of voters at all of their polling locations all day long.

As of 4 p.m., more than 7,200 ballots were cast in Wausau. That’s more than 35% of registered voters. Election officials said this morning that voting was on track to surpass February’s primary and possibly set a spring election record turnout.

Wisconsin’s Chief Election Official Meagan Wolfe said there were no significant issues reported for the morning. ”We are working with Wisconsin emergency management to monitor the weather and communicate further if needed. severe weather is a very common contingency for which local election officials are regularly preparing for,” said Wolfe.

The weather has really been the biggest challenge. Luckily it didn’t stop voters from getting to the polls. Wausau City Clerk Kaitlyn Bernarde said there was a strong turnout.

“Especially for a spring election. We had about 1,400 voters by 10 a.m. which is great. Depending on the weather, we’re expecting about a 50% turnout today,” said Bernarde.

Wolfe said election officials were working with emergency management to monitor the situation with the weather throughout the day. She said severe weather is common on election days and election officials are regularly preparing for it.

Wolfe added that it might take a bit longer to get election results in because of absentee ballot counting taking longer in larger cities like Milwaukee and Madison, and said they’re going to prioritize accuracy over speed.

Visit our ‘Election Results’ page on WSAW.com to stay up to date on the latest results from around the state.

