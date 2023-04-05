News and First Alert Weather App
Stevens Point Mayor Wiza wins re-election against Johnson

Incumbent Mayor Mike Wiza and candidate Meleesa Johnson.
Incumbent Mayor Mike Wiza and candidate Meleesa Johnson.(WSAW)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:20 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The mood was been pretty upbeat tonight at Mayor Mike Wiza’s watch party Tuesday night. The race wasn’t called until around midnight.

Mayor Wiza had been seeking his third term to lead Stevens Point. He was first elected in 2015, then re-elected in 2019. Meleesa Johnson’s watch party had a solid turnout for the current city council member and council president. She was first elected to the council in 2016. Both felt they were the best person to lead the city.

“One of the things we haven’t addressed yet is or have the ability to address fully is affordable housing, we’ve created a bunch of housing with what I call a trickle-up effect creating new market-rate housing allows everybody to kind of upgrade,” said Mayor Wiza.

