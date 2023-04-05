News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Southwest offering pass to fly a friend for free

Southwest is offering a Companion Pass promotion to fly with a buddy for free.
Southwest is offering a Companion Pass promotion to fly with a buddy for free.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Planning a summer vacation? Don’t forget to take a buddy!

Southwest Airlines is bringing back its Companion Pass promotion that allows travelers to designate one person to fly with them for free.

To qualify, a member of Southwest’s frequent flyer program needs to register for the promotion.

The passenger then has to purchase a ticket by Wednesday night for a flight scheduled before May 24.

Once that’s done, the companion pass will be added to the account.

The buddy pass will work on as many flights as they want between Aug. 15 and Sept. 30.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sparks' garage was leveled following Friday's severe weather.
Update: Multiple tornadoes confirmed in southern Wisconsin on March 31
Madelene Smith called 911 for her husband, 49-year-old Max Smith, in April 2021, but she says...
Woman files lawsuit in husband’s death, claiming EMS never showed up
Heather Hamm rescued a pit bull mix after seeing an Instagram post that showed the confused,...
Woman rescues dog abandoned in NYC subway station
A First Alert Weather Day starts Tuesday evening and last until Thursday
First Alert Weather Days: Ice & strong to sever storms Tuesday, extremely windy Wednesday & Thursday
2 dead in Marathon County shooting; Sheriff’s office investigating possible murder-suicide

Latest News

Turnout in Wausau was around 50% for the spring election
Wausau City Clerk says election officials work hard to ensure integrity
The fire department took a record 4100 calls in 2022 as their staff shrunk
Marshfield's public safety referendum fails
Protasiewicz begins her 10-year term on the bench August 1
Janet Protasiewicz wins most expensive Supreme Court race in history
FILE - The decision in California came at about the same time that Trump became the only...
Stormy Daniels must pay $122,000 in Trump legal bills
Milwaukee Brewers' Rowdy Tellez celebrates after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of...
Brewers belt 3 straight HRs off Scherzer, rout Mets 9-0