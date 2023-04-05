Schofield housing development gets green light for project along Lake Wausau

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Schofield has approved a developer agreement and preliminary site plan for apartments and six condominiums along Lake Wausau.

The site is north of Wausau County Club on Park Drive. Currently, Schofield City Hall is at that property. Schofield Mayor Kregg Hoehn said City Hall will move to a building on the 300 block of Alderson Street in the coming months.

Highlights for the housing development include a public walking path leading to a lookout over Lake Wausau and electric car charging stations. The apartments would be for rent and the condos would be for sale.

Developers plan to begin the project later this year.

