News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Schofield housing development gets green light for project along Lake Wausau

S.C. Swiderski has been chosen to invest in the City of Schofield by creating a housing...
S.C. Swiderski has been chosen to invest in the City of Schofield by creating a housing community at the City Hall Redevelopment site.(S.C. Swiderski)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Schofield has approved a developer agreement and preliminary site plan for apartments and six condominiums along Lake Wausau.

The site is north of Wausau County Club on Park Drive. Currently, Schofield City Hall is at that property. Schofield Mayor Kregg Hoehn said City Hall will move to a building on the 300 block of Alderson Street in the coming months.

Highlights for the housing development include a public walking path leading to a lookout over Lake Wausau and electric car charging stations. The apartments would be for rent and the condos would be for sale.

Developers plan to begin the project later this year.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madelene Smith called 911 for her husband, 49-year-old Max Smith, in April 2021, but she says...
Woman files lawsuit in husband’s death, claiming EMS never showed up
First Alert Weather Days in effect Wednesday and Thursday due to high wind gusts 40-50 mph
First Alert Weather Day through Thursday due to strong wind gusts
A fake letter from a scammer.
Wausau woman avoids social security scam by checking the source
Election 2023
Judge Janet Protasiewicz defeats Dan Kelly to win Wisconsin Supreme Court seat
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme

Latest News

Sheriff’s office releases names of men involved in Colby area murder-suicide
Election 2023
GOP lawmaker wins Wis. Senate seat, creating supermajority
PEEPS Exhibition on display at Riverfront Arts Center - 4.5.2023
PEEPS Exhibition on display at Riverfront Arts Center - 4.5.2023
7 Things You Need 2 Know - 4.5.2023
7 Things You Need to Know - April 5, 2023