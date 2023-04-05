Marshfield referendum failures cause disappointment for some

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The election results were not positive news for the Marshfield School District or the Marshfield Police and Fire & Rescue departments.

They both failed to get enough votes to move forward in the spring election, bringing them back to square one. Marshfield Fire Chief Pete Fletty said it’s been a disappointing day after getting back those results. However, he said he understands where the public is coming from.

“I think everybody is feeling the effects of inflation and everything that kind of hit us hard last year and money is tight and we understand that,” said Chief Fletty.

Understanding doesn’t drown out the disappointment either. “Of course, we were disappointed with the results however at the same time we knew it was going to be close,” said Chief Fletty.

“I had hoped that even if it lost it would be closer and our initial reaching out to the community for input had indicated that it would be received more favorably,” said Frances Bohon, board president of the Marshfield School District.

Bohon said they had a community facilities planning committee that put lots of work into it. In a press release, the district said there were more than three years into planning.

Without the support from the referendum, their problems aren’t going away with high call volume and low staffing, according to Chief Fletty.

“I believe last year we had over 6,567 hours in overtime alone,” said Fletty. “It’s hard to get a firefighter to quit on something.”

The district will also have to evaluate how they can best move forward, but both remain hopeful.

“We’ve been blessed with a community that really supports good education here in Marshfield,” said Bohon. He added that ultimately, in the end, it’s always up to the voters.

Chief Fletty said they have extremely dedicated staff whom he’s proud of for stepping up to do that over time and be there for the citizens’ needs but having so much overtime isn’t sustainable in the long run. They’re going to continue to explore other options. The SAFER grant they applied for is one option along with considering putting this referendum back on the ballot in the future.

As for the school district, the board president said they never plan for these things not to pass, so they’ll be having conversations about what the future holds for them next.

