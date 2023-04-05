Live fire training exercise to be held Saturday in Stevens Point for firefighters

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Fire Department said a home at 333 2nd St. N will be used for a fire training exercise on Saturday.

The department said there will be large amounts of smoke. It may cause visibility issues for drivers in the area. According to a news release, this type of live fire training is very valuable.

It creates proficiency in Fire Behavior, Fire Suppression, Search and Rescue, Incident Management, Communications, and other response-related disciplines.

Before being able to conduct this training, State DNR approval, asbestos abatement, and site preparation occurred for the safety of the public, and those participating in the training.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.