Live fire training exercise to be held Saturday in Stevens Point for firefighters

Stevens Point Fire Department
Stevens Point Fire Department(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Fire Department said a home at 333 2nd St. N will be used for a fire training exercise on Saturday.

The department said there will be large amounts of smoke. It may cause visibility issues for drivers in the area. According to a news release, this type of live fire training is very valuable.

It creates proficiency in Fire Behavior, Fire Suppression, Search and Rescue, Incident Management, Communications, and other response-related disciplines.

Before being able to conduct this training, State DNR approval, asbestos abatement, and site preparation occurred for the safety of the public, and those participating in the training.

