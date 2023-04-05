News and First Alert Weather App
Judge Janet Protasiewicz defeats Dan Kelly to win Wisconsin Supreme Court seat

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Associated Press has called Judge Janet Protasiewicz the winner of the Wisconsin Supreme Court race over Dan Kelly, giving liberals majority with the fate of abortion law looming.

Protasiewicz now also sets a majority control of the court ahead of the 2024 presidential election. The previous court came one vote short of overturning President Joe Biden’s win in Wisconsin in 2020.

