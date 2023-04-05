Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to visit Rothschild for fundraising event in Wisconsin

WASHINGTON (WSAW) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will headline a GOP fundraiser in northcentral Wisconsin next month as a special guest speaker at the Republican Party of Marathon County’s Lincoln Day Dinner.

The event will be held at the Central Wisconsin Convention and Expo Center in Rothschild on May 6.

Kevin Hermening, chair of the Republican Party of Marathon County, confirmed to NewsChannel 7 that the presidential hopeful in 2024 plans to attend the event.

