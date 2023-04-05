D.C. Everest’s Cole Stevens signs National Letter of Intent for track and field at Illinois State

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - D.C. Everest’s Cole Stevens made his college commitment official by signing his National Letter of Intent to throw at Illinois State in track and field.

The throw chose Illinois State over three schools, taking official visits to Drake University and Illinois State. Ultimately, he decided Illinois State was the place he wanted to be.

“The throwers there were awesome. I thought that that was the biggest thing,” Stevens said. “Being able to learn behind the sixth best shotput group in the country is going to be really big.”

Stevens was a top ten finisher in shotput and discuss at state last season. He says being a Division 1 athlete was always the end goal.

“It’s been my goal my entire life. I was able to make it happen and there’s nothing I’m more thankful for,” Stevens said.

He says he’s hoping to improve everything while he’s in college, noting there was, “a lot to fix.”

