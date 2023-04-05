News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

ABC Kids consignment sale to be held April 6-8

ABC Kids consignment sale
ABC Kids consignment sale(ABC Kids)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - ABC Kids will host their annual sale April 6-8 at the Central WI Convention & Expo Center in Rothschild.

The massive sale offers children’s clothing in sizes newborn to 18/20. Toys, baby furniture, shoes, books will also be for sale. ABC Kids is a Children’s Consignment Sale.

The sale is on April 6 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., April 7 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Most items on Saturday are 50% off unless marked ‘ND’, no discount.

The Central WI Convention & Expo Center is located at 10101 Market St. in Rothschild in Salons B&C.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madelene Smith called 911 for her husband, 49-year-old Max Smith, in April 2021, but she says...
Woman files lawsuit in husband’s death, claiming EMS never showed up
A fake letter from a scammer.
Wausau woman avoids social security scam by checking the source
First Alert Weather Days in effect Wednesday and Thursday due to high wind gusts 40-50 mph
First Alert Weather Day through Thursday due to strong wind gusts
Election 2023
Judge Janet Protasiewicz defeats Dan Kelly to win Wisconsin Supreme Court seat
The Eye Clinic of Wisconsin is excited to share that Deepak Sambhara, M.D. performed the very...
Newly approved dry macular degeneration treatment available at Eye Clinic of Wisconsin

Latest News

Registration open for city clean-up event, ‘Green & Clean’
S.C. Swiderski has been chosen to invest in the City of Schofield by creating a housing...
Schofield housing development gets green light for project along Lake Wausau
Sheriff’s office releases names of men involved in Colby area murder-suicide
Election 2023
GOP lawmaker wins Wis. Senate seat, creating supermajority