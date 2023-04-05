ABC Kids consignment sale to be held April 6-8

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - ABC Kids will host their annual sale April 6-8 at the Central WI Convention & Expo Center in Rothschild.

The massive sale offers children’s clothing in sizes newborn to 18/20. Toys, baby furniture, shoes, books will also be for sale. ABC Kids is a Children’s Consignment Sale.

The sale is on April 6 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., April 7 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Most items on Saturday are 50% off unless marked ‘ND’, no discount.

The Central WI Convention & Expo Center is located at 10101 Market St. in Rothschild in Salons B&C.

