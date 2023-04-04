News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau woman avoids social security scam by checking the source

Sandy Swanek says having her identity stolen in the past made her call Social Security to verify the email was fake
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Financial experts and even law enforcement have said if you fall victim to a scam, you need to report it as soon as possible.

Sandy Swanek received a letter that stated her Social Security Number had been terminated. The Social Security Administration never compromises anyone’s SSN, but she didn’t know that and assumed the message was legitimate. The letter looked real, it had a signature and the Social Security Administration logo.

She decided to post a screenshot of the message on the app Nextdoor.

Better Business Bureau Media Relations Representative Lisa Schiller said scammers want to know what you do, what you buy, and more importantly who you are.

“We are going to be suspending your social security number and I’m like, what? Huh? So I opened up the PDF and there was the letter, official as all get-go because I’ve obviously received mail from social security before,” said Swanek.

The message told Swanek to call a phone number if she had any questions. Still, something felt off, and Swanek decided to call the Social Security Administration directly.

“He says, oh, my goodness. He said, well, ma’am, let me put you at ease — that’s a scam. He said social security will never suspend your Social Security Number,” said Swanek.

While she avoided falling victim to the scam, she worries about others. As a military veteran and a senior, she said being an ‘easy target’ makes all of this more unfortunate.

“It’s really sad. It really is sad and there needs to be a lot more education offered, you know, in any kind of resource center regarding the elderly,” said Swanek.

Sandy said she was glad she called Social Security Administration. Her message to everyone is that you can outsmart these scammers. “Always call the source, always. Even if it seems inconvenient, call the source,” said Swanek. “Always trust your gut feeling.”

The best way to avoid being scammed is to avoid calling the number instructed and don’t engage with them. Sometimes even clicking on a provided link or messaging the potential scammer can give them access to your information.

To report someone of Social Security fraud, call the Social Security Administration fraud hotline at 1-800-269-0271 or click here.

