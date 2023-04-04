Wausau Noon Optimist Club gives back to area youth sports programs

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Noon Optimist Club continues to give back to youth basketball programs and on Monday, the club presented a total of $15,000 to three area schools.

Wausau East, Wausau West, and Newman were each presented with $5,000 after playing in the Noon Optimist Club Basketball Tournament in February.

”This is a good benefit not only for the community with the number of teams we bring in and the hotel rooms and all the spending at the restaurants and gas stations, but it also helps fund their programs for them to be able to have youth programs as they get into the high school level,” said Basketball Committee Member Scott Orlikowski.

Since 1988, the optimist club has donated over $250,000. With teams coming in from all over, the tournament helps both schools and the local economy. The club is already planning next February’s tournament.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.