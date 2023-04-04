Wausau clerk reporting high voter turnout

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Just a few hours into the Spring Election, Wausau’s City Clerk says turnout is already high.

Clerk Kaitlyn Bernarde said they had 1,481 voters across the city by 10 a.m. on Election Day. She that that’s doubled compared to the February election at that time.

“We had 3,424 absentee ballots issued, and 3,109 returned so far. This is almost twice as many as in February,” Bernarde said.

There are six polling locations in Wausau. Click here to view them.

All absentee ballots will be processed under Central Count Procedures at City Hall. Absentee Ballots cannot be accepted at poll sites. Absentee Ballots must be recieved at City Hall by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

On Election Day, polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.