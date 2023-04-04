News and First Alert Weather App
Waupaca County orders Slow-No Wake Zone on Wolf River

Slow No Wake buoy on Wolf River
Slow No Wake buoy on Wolf River(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - Boaters on the Wolf River beware. The Waupaca County Office of Emergency Management has declared a flood emergency along the Wolf River downstream from New London.

A Slow-No Wake Zone order is in effect within 500 feet of any permanent building, except fishing rafts, until the flood emergency is lifted. That won’t happen until the river level comes down and is no longer threatening to property.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office will be enforcing the Slow-No Wake zone.

