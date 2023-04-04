News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Stevens Point Brewery installs part of $2.5M upgrade to brewhouse

Stevens Point Brewery upgrade installation.
Stevens Point Brewery upgrade installation.(Stevens Point Brewery)
By Sean White
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Stevens Point Brewery’s new brewhouse saw part of its new $2.5 million upgrade get lifted into place by a crane Tuesday morning.

The largest upgrade is the installation of a six-vessel, 50-bbl brewhouse from Braukon, a company in Germany specializing in brewery equipment. In the U.S., beer volume is measured in barrels. One barrel is equal to 31 gallons.

Installation crews and Point Brewery’s brewmaster were on hand to witness the installation. A brewery spokesperson said it’s a very exciting day for everyone involved.

Along with replacing the old boilers with new ones, the project allows the brewery to free up space and renovate the roof of their building. Additional brewhouse equipment including cooling and aeration systems, rerouting of grain equipment, and equipment installation is all part of the project cost.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sparks' garage was leveled following Friday's severe weather.
Update: Multiple tornadoes confirmed in southern Wisconsin on March 31
Heather Hamm rescued a pit bull mix after seeing an Instagram post that showed the confused,...
Woman rescues dog abandoned in NYC subway station
Madelene Smith called 911 for her husband, 49-year-old Max Smith, in April 2021, but she says...
Woman files lawsuit in husband’s death, claiming EMS never showed up
2 dead in Marathon County shooting; Sheriff’s office investigating possible murder-suicide
A First Alert Weather Day starts Tuesday evening and last until Thursday
First Alert Weather Days: Ice & severe storms Tuesday, extreme winds Wednesday & Thursday

Latest News

Matt Nielsen
4-4-23- Hello, My Name Is: Matt Neilsen
PEEPS exhibition open April 5 at Riverfront Arts Center in Stevens Point
Riverfront Arts Center says PEEP Exhibition has largest turnout to date
Wausau clerk reporting high voter turnout
The Eye Clinic of Wisconsin is excited to share that Deepak Sambhara, M.D. performed the very...
Newly approved dry macular degeneration treatment available at Eye Clinic of Wisconsin