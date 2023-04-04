Stevens Point Brewery installs part of $2.5M upgrade to brewhouse

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Stevens Point Brewery’s new brewhouse saw part of its new $2.5 million upgrade get lifted into place by a crane Tuesday morning.

The largest upgrade is the installation of a six-vessel, 50-bbl brewhouse from Braukon, a company in Germany specializing in brewery equipment. In the U.S., beer volume is measured in barrels. One barrel is equal to 31 gallons.

Installation crews and Point Brewery’s brewmaster were on hand to witness the installation. A brewery spokesperson said it’s a very exciting day for everyone involved.

Along with replacing the old boilers with new ones, the project allows the brewery to free up space and renovate the roof of their building. Additional brewhouse equipment including cooling and aeration systems, rerouting of grain equipment, and equipment installation is all part of the project cost.

