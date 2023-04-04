Riverfront Arts Center says PEEP Exhibition has largest turnout to date

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - More than 100 exhibits will be on display for the annual PEEPS Exhibition at the Riverfront Arts Center in Stevens Point.

Art Director Shannon Gardner said it’s the largest turn out they’ve ever had.

Artist channel their sense of imagination, humor, and creativity to create a diorama, assemblage, sculpture, collage, using the Easter time marshmallow candy, Peeps. Inspiration can come from anywhere-- songs TV shows, movies, celebrities, or another inspired motif.

Gardner said usually artists make dioramas, but this year people explored other forms of media like digital paintings and mosaics.

The PEEPS Exhibition will be on display April 5-16. The gallery is closed on Good Friday, April 7 and Easter, April 9.

Gardner said visitors will likely get a good laugh out of one of the entries called ‘Fluff Factory’. She explained the PEEPS are making marshmallow fluff in the most creative way.

Gallery hours are Wednesdays through Fridays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Riverfront Arts Center is located at 1200 Crosby Ave, Stevens Point in Stevens Pont.

