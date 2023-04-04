Newly approved dry macular degeneration treatment available at Eye Clinic of Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Geographic atrophy affects approximately one million people in the United States and is commonly associated with both dry and wet macular degeneration.

Now a new treatment is available. Deepak Sambhara is a M.D. Board Certified Ophthalmologist at the Eye Clinic of Wisconsin. Dr. Sambhara performed the very first intravitreal injection of Syfovre in Wisconsin for patients with atrophic macular degeneration.

Syfovre is a newly FDA-approved medicine to slow geographic atrophy associated with macular degeneration.

“Macular degeneration is a disease that affects the part of the eye called the retina. The retina is kind of like the camera film in the camera, it’s a thin layer of tissue that coats the inner surface of the eyeball, much like wallpaper. And it’s actually where the light gets transferred into electrochemical signals that have been transmitted to the brain and create what we know is vision,” explained Dr. Sambhara.

He said macular degeneration affects the part of the retina known as the macula. It comes in a couple of varieties, dry macular, and wet macular.

“It’s a disease that affects about 20 million people in the US. And it’s the leading cause of vision loss in those 50 and above. Really about 1 in 10 people over 50 have it. That number increases to about 3 in 10 by the time you hit age 80. So it’s a disease that’s very prevalent here in central Wisconsin,” he explained.

Signs of macular degeneration include blurry vision or distortion, more commonly known as metamorphosis.

“So if you look at straight lines, they might have a little bend or a little curve to it. That’s some of the early appearances and symptoms that one might experience. As that disease progresses and becomes more advanced. People start losing their central vision. And unfortunately, when it reaches the end stage, patients are suffering from blind spots centrally in their vision.”

Dr. Sambhara said those most at risk are over the age of 50. People of northern European ancestry, usually women, and those with a family history of the disease are more likely to be diagnosed.

He said the treatment for dry macular degeneration previously was vitamin supplements and lifestyle modifications, like not smoking. For wet macular degeneration, which is more of an aggressive form, injections into the eye are the standard treatment.

“About a month ago, the FDA just approved the only treatment for dry macular degeneration. And that medicine is kind of represents the nexus for which we’re going to see a lot of new therapeutics hit the horizon and start developing because it is the only treatment to date for dry macular degeneration,” explained Dr. Sambhara.

He said Syfovre helps to try and decrease the spread of dry macular degeneration.

“As it becomes more advanced, it creates little Swiss cheese holes in your retina. So if you think about it retina like a slice of cheese, there’s missing retina tissue where they’re supposed to be tissue. And unfortunately, those Swiss cheese holes referred to as geographic atrophy, get bigger over time. Syfovre works by inhibiting some of the inflammatory markers that are known to increase those Swiss cheese holes, and those atrophic holes get bigger over time and create bigger blind spots to your vision. So this represents quite a remarkable feat, because for the first time, we actually have an intervention to try and decrease how quickly those spots of atrophy grow over time,” said Sambhara.

To learn more about candidacy for this treatment, contact the Eye Clinic of Wisconsin at 800.472.0033.

