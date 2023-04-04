News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Merrill Fire Chief’s death in 1941 officially recognized as line of duty death

Adlord Talbot
Adlord Talbot(Merrill Fire Dept.)
By Sean White
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Merrill Fire Chief Josh Klug announced Tuesday that the death of a former Merrill Fire Chief has officially been recognized as a line-of-duty death.

On the morning of October 7, 1941 Chief Adlord Talbot, age 60, failed to join his crew for morning shift change at the now former number one fire station, which still stands at 701 E 1st St. When his fellow firefighters went to check on him, they found Talbot dead in his bed of an apparent heart attack.

Klug noted at that time, deaths such as Talbots were not considered line-of-duty deaths.

While doing research on another matter, local historian Michael Caylor came across Talbot’s death record and noted the place of death was listed as the fire station. Caylor spoke with Talbot’s daughter, 93-year-old Monica Talbot. She confirmed the details of her father’s death with precise memories from that fateful morning.

Caylor was able to produce Talbot’s death certificate and obtain copies of the activities of Talbot on the day before his death from the historical records of the Merrill Fire Department. Those records, which are preserved at the Merrill Historical Society, included a fire call and, according to his daughter’s memory, doing fire inspections.

The information was submitted to the Wisconsin Fire and EMS Memorial, and after reviewing it, the WFEM President James Luty informed Chief Klug that he had declared Talbot’s death as having occurred in the line of duty.

Talbot’s daughter and extended family have been informed of the change in status and are looking forward to the addition of Talbot’s name to the memorial both at the Merrill Fire Station and in Wisconsin Rapids at the Wisconsin Fire and EMS Memorial.

More information regarding that dedication will be announced when plans are finalized.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sparks' garage was leveled following Friday's severe weather.
Update: Multiple tornadoes confirmed in southern Wisconsin on March 31
Heather Hamm rescued a pit bull mix after seeing an Instagram post that showed the confused,...
Woman rescues dog abandoned in NYC subway station
Madelene Smith called 911 for her husband, 49-year-old Max Smith, in April 2021, but she says...
Woman files lawsuit in husband’s death, claiming EMS never showed up
2 dead in Marathon County shooting; Sheriff’s office investigating possible murder-suicide
A First Alert Weather Day starts Tuesday evening and last until Thursday
First Alert Weather Days: Ice & strong to sever storms Tuesday, extremely windy Wednesday & Thursday

Latest News

Sandy Swanek says having her identity stolen in the past made her call Social Security to...
Wausau woman avoids Social Security scam, warns others online
A fake letter from a scammer.
Wausau woman avoids social security scam by checking the source
A look at the weather for the week ahead from First Alert Meteorologist Chad Franzen
First Alert Weather: Tuesday Night Forecast
Election 2023
No major issues reported as voters turn out to the polls on election day