Hello, My Name Is: Matt Nielsen

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - D.C. Everest’s Matt Neilsen has made a lasting impact in his three and a half years at DC Everest. Nielsen has impressed everyone in the Evergreen’s program while competing in in multiple sports, including football and as a pole vaulter track and field.

“Great kid number one, awesome student in the classroom all the way around,” says Tim Strehlow, Head Coach, Track & Field and Football. “Works really hard, does a nice job and has really developed himself into a leader here.”

Making a name for himself on the gridiron and on the track. However, it’s his time over the bars that truly hits home.

“I just like the competitive aspect of it because it’s you, you’re on your own,” says Nielsen. “And when I’m on the runway in pole vault, it’s just me and the pole and the bar. It’s my zone, I guess.”

Speaking of home, Nielsen’s father, Josh, was an evergreen pole vaulter himself. He’s taken his father’s experience and put it to great use.

“My training, he advices it. He helps me with my nutrition and my sleep and he actually comes to every single one of my meets and helps coach, helps take video, gives me advice. He’s a big help,” says Nielsen.

With hard work and a great influence, Nielsen has started his 2023 season winning three of his first meets. An accomplishment that’s a shock to no one.

“When you watch his daily habits, things that he does well,” says Strehlow. “When he can get to bed at night and he can eat right and he’s drinking plenty of water. He’s doing all the small things that we ask our athletes to do.”

Although his time at Everest is ending, Nielsen is determined to reach new heights before crossing the graduation stage.

“I wanna be the guy that pole vaults,” says Nielsen. “I wanna be the guy up there that everyone looks at and they’re like how did he do that in pole vault?”

