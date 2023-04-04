News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ actress Caterina Scorsone saved her 3 kids from house fire

Caterina Scorsone arrives at a screening of "Grey's Anatomy" during PaleyFest on Sunday, April...
Caterina Scorsone arrives at a screening of "Grey's Anatomy" during PaleyFest on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – “Grey’s Anatomy” actress Caterina Scorsone is opening up about the harrowing moments when she saved her three children from a house fire.

Scorsone posted a photo of the devastation Monday on her Instagram account, writing “A couple of months ago my house burned down.”

She said she was getting her children ready for bed when smoke began to seep up through the grout around the tub.

As the thick, black smoke filled the home, Scorsone said she had roughly two minutes to get her kids out of the house.

She said they escaped with “less than shoes on our feet.”

Sadly, Scorsone said, their four pets were killed in the house fire. Her post included photos of them.

The actress also thanked firefighters, neighbors, friends and family members for their help and support.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sparks' garage was leveled following Friday's severe weather.
Update: Multiple tornadoes confirmed in southern Wisconsin on March 31
Heather Hamm rescued a pit bull mix after seeing an Instagram post that showed the confused,...
Woman rescues dog abandoned in NYC subway station
Madelene Smith called 911 for her husband, 49-year-old Max Smith, in April 2021, but she says...
Woman files lawsuit in husband’s death, claiming EMS never showed up
2 dead in Marathon County shooting; Sheriff’s office investigating possible murder-suicide
A First Alert Weather Day starts Tuesday evening and last until Thursday
First Alert Weather Days: Ice & severe storms Tuesday, extreme winds Wednesday & Thursday

Latest News

Matt Nielsen
4-4-23- Hello, My Name Is: Matt Neilsen
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
LIVE: Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 charges; admonished by judge
Retired Americans are struggling financially
Nearly half of retirees think they will outlive their savings, survey finds
retirement savings accounts down