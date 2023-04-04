First Alert Weather Days: Ice & severe storms Tuesday, extreme winds Wednesday & Thursday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A set of First Alert Weather Days will begin Tuesday by late afternoon, due to the threat for freezing rain for areas north of HWY 29, plus chances for strong or severe storms south of HWY 29 Tuesday night. First Alert Weather Days continue for Wednesday and Thursday due to extremely windy conditions following the storm system.

A First Alert Weather Day starts Tuesday evening and last until Thursday (WSAW)

With the arrival of a cold front swipes Monday night, temperatures for Election Day will drop significantly back into the upper 30s and lower 40s for Tuesday. Windy conditions will develop late Tuesday afternoon and continue to increase in speed for Tuesday night. A Winter Weather Advisory and Ice Storm Warning have been issued over portions of the Northwoods from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. Storm Prediction Center places North Central Wisconsin viewing area under a Marginal (level 1 out of 5) and Slight (level 2 out of 5) risk for severe weather risk.

Winter Weather Advisory and Ice Storm Warning in effect Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning (WSAW)

Slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe weather Tuesday. (WSAW)

The weather will not be cooperating if you plan on heading to the polls from mid-afternoon into the evening. Expect a variety of precipitation. Some scattered rain could move in as early as noon Tuesday as a low pressure system tracks towards the Badger state. Scattered rain south of HWY 29 by mid-afternoon, with freezing rain trying to fall along and north of the HWY 29 corridor, plus light snow or sleet over the far northern parts of the state.

Light snow and freezing rain falling over the northwoods mid-afternoon Tuesday. Scattered rain to the south (WSAW)

Scattered rain south of HWY 29 and freezing rain north by early evening Tuesday (WSAW)

The band of freezing rain will expand itself over the Northwoods and as far south as HWY 29 for Tuesday evening. This will lead to icy road conditions for the evening commute home, espeically for those across the Northwoods. Ice accumulations expected along and north of HWY 29 from Tuesday mid-afternoon through early Wednesday morning.

Strong or severe thunderstorms could develop south of HWY 29 after 8 PM Tuesday (WSAW)

Highest amount of ice will likely remain north of WIS 64 up to a quarter inch. Ice accumulations will cause some issues and hazards on the roads for the evening commute Tuesday.

Ice accumulations between a tenth to quarter inch Tuesday evening commute through early Wednesday morning (WSAW)

Strong to severe thunderstorms to develop Tuesday night south of HWY 29 (WSAW)

Scattered rain south of HWY 29 for the early evening Tuesday. But by Tuesday night, thunderstorms will try to develop south of the HWY 29 corridor. Thunderstorms that develop Tuesday night have the potential to become strong to severe after 8 PM. Primary threats will be hail, strong winds, and localized heavy rainfall.

Strong to severe thunderstorms possible south of HWY 29 late Tuesday night (WSAW)

Primary threats for severe storms would be localized heavy rain, hail and strong winds (WSAW)

Some scattered to isolated thunderstorms possible early Wednesday morning. Precipitation will fizzle out for the most part through the overnight hours. Expect winds to become intense in wake of the storm system.

Scattered precipitation clearing out by early Wednesday morning (WSAW)

Winds gusting between 45-50 mph throughout Wednesday with high temperatures being reached by mid to late morning near 50, and falling into the 30s by the afternoon and evening. Powerful winds stick persist into Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds and a chance of snow showers in the north. High temps for Thursday will struggle to return to the upper 30s. Strong winds Wednesday and Thursday will create a wind chill, especially Thursday. The strength of these wind gusts will be enough to cause some power outages, damage to tree limbs, and downed powerlines.

Peak wind gusts Tuesday 40 mph (WSAW)

Peak wind gusts Wednesday 45-50 mph (WSAW)

Peak wind gusts Thursday 45-50 mph (WSAW)

Temperatures will warm up for the end of the week and weekend, with windy conditions returning as temps bounce back into the 50s to nearly 60° by Easter Sunday. At this time, expect a few light showers returning for Sunday afternoon and evening.

