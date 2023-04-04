First Alert Weather Days: Ice & severe storms Tuesday, extreme winds Wednesday & Thursday
Ice accumulations for evening commute Tuesday, chance for severe thunderstorms Tuesday night, high winds to follow
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A set of First Alert Weather Days will begin Tuesday by late afternoon, due to the threat for freezing rain for areas north of HWY 29, plus chances for strong or severe storms south of HWY 29 Tuesday night. First Alert Weather Days continue for Wednesday and Thursday due to extremely windy conditions following the storm system.
With the arrival of a cold front swipes Monday night, temperatures for Election Day will drop significantly back into the upper 30s and lower 40s for Tuesday. Windy conditions will develop late Tuesday afternoon and continue to increase in speed for Tuesday night. A Winter Weather Advisory and Ice Storm Warning have been issued over portions of the Northwoods from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. Storm Prediction Center places North Central Wisconsin viewing area under a Marginal (level 1 out of 5) and Slight (level 2 out of 5) risk for severe weather risk.
The weather will not be cooperating if you plan on heading to the polls from mid-afternoon into the evening. Expect a variety of precipitation. Some scattered rain could move in as early as noon Tuesday as a low pressure system tracks towards the Badger state. Scattered rain south of HWY 29 by mid-afternoon, with freezing rain trying to fall along and north of the HWY 29 corridor, plus light snow or sleet over the far northern parts of the state.
The band of freezing rain will expand itself over the Northwoods and as far south as HWY 29 for Tuesday evening. This will lead to icy road conditions for the evening commute home, espeically for those across the Northwoods. Ice accumulations expected along and north of HWY 29 from Tuesday mid-afternoon through early Wednesday morning.
Highest amount of ice will likely remain north of WIS 64 up to a quarter inch. Ice accumulations will cause some issues and hazards on the roads for the evening commute Tuesday.
Scattered rain south of HWY 29 for the early evening Tuesday. But by Tuesday night, thunderstorms will try to develop south of the HWY 29 corridor. Thunderstorms that develop Tuesday night have the potential to become strong to severe after 8 PM. Primary threats will be hail, strong winds, and localized heavy rainfall.
Some scattered to isolated thunderstorms possible early Wednesday morning. Precipitation will fizzle out for the most part through the overnight hours. Expect winds to become intense in wake of the storm system.
Winds gusting between 45-50 mph throughout Wednesday with high temperatures being reached by mid to late morning near 50, and falling into the 30s by the afternoon and evening. Powerful winds stick persist into Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds and a chance of snow showers in the north. High temps for Thursday will struggle to return to the upper 30s. Strong winds Wednesday and Thursday will create a wind chill, especially Thursday. The strength of these wind gusts will be enough to cause some power outages, damage to tree limbs, and downed powerlines.
Temperatures will warm up for the end of the week and weekend, with windy conditions returning as temps bounce back into the 50s to nearly 60° by Easter Sunday. At this time, expect a few light showers returning for Sunday afternoon and evening.
