Emerald Ash Borer threatening ash trees, habitats around Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A problem that has bugged trees in central Wisconsin for the last three years is the pesky little invasive bug called the emerald ash borer.

They get their name from what they do to ash trees, bore into them and attack them from the inside, and drain all the nutrients out of them. Once a tree is infested with them, it never ends well for the tree.

The insects have already infested 73 trees across the Wausau area alone.

If you’re wondering how did this all happen, Wausau City Forester John Kahon said the invasive bug is from the far east and was brought here in packing materials. They can fly up to seven miles, and they showed up in the Detroit area in the early 2000s and have made their way here in recent years.

“It’s been making its way around lake Michigan, people are moving it through infested firewood and other materials,” added Kahon. “The bugs actually lay their eggs on the bark of the tree and they hatch into a larva. That larva is actually tunneling under the bark of the tree stopping that tree from moving materials up and down and actually growing so you’re actually killing the tree by stopping it from growing.”

Kahon said there are more than 4,000 ash trees in the city but sadly, they will go away over time. People can help mitigate the harm of the emerald ash borer by limiting moving firewood from place to place. Use firewood where you are going to use it and if you don’t use all of it right there, it is often best to just leave it behind.

