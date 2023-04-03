Spring election eve has Wisconsin candidates pushing their final messages out for supporters

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - In less than a day, the polls for the spring general election will be open. Candidates and their supporters are getting out their final messages on election eve. That’s to decide who will take the supreme court seat up for grabs.

On the statewide ballot, Conservative Daniel Kelly and Liberal Janet Protasiewicz are running for the Wisconsin Supreme Court seat. No matter who you ask or which side you’re on, the stakes are high for this race and the spending backs that up. So far, the candidates and their backers have spent more than $42 million dollars, nearly tripling the previous national record.

On Monday, Dan Kelly made a stop in Kronenwetter. Excitement was high among the dozens of supporters waiting for Kelly to arrive at his second stop on his statewide tour. He spoke about his plan to uphold laws and listen to the people to make decisions if he gets elected.

Kelly said, “Tomorrow by 8 p.m., will we have the rule of law or the rule of Janet? Will we have a boss on the Supreme Court who dictates to you what laws you may and may not have? What liberties you may and may not enjoy? Or will we have a servant of the court?”

“It’s important that everybody gets a fair shot, that everybody is treated the same, that there is an equal playing field that there is never a thumb on the scale and I make my decisions based on the law and the constitution,” said Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz.

Protasiewicz has been sick, and off the campaign trail the past few days. Instead, she’s been relying on supporters to share that message. Several Wisconsin doctors met today in support of Protasiewicz. They discussed her support for women’s health and abortion access and talked about how their values alight with hers.

“Judge Janet Protasiewicz is a thoughtful, honorable experienced judge and she shares my values. Electing her tomorrow means that the court will flip from a four, three conservative majority to one that values women’s health and freedom,” said Dr. Kristin Lyerly, Green Bay OB/GYN, member of the Committee’s Reproductive Freedom Taskforce.

On the other hand, Cory Tomczyk is standing firmly with his decision to support Kelly. ”I’m out supporting Daniel Kelly. I believe in the rule of law and the rule of law rests with Dan Kelly. I don’t believe in any of the rule of Janet,” said Republican State Representative Cory Tomczyk.

Kelly also talked about the importance of getting out to vote on Tuesday. He encouraged everyone to talk to 10 friends who aren’t planning on voting in the spring election and urge them to do it.

The polls open on Tuesday at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. throughout Wisconsin.

