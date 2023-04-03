News and First Alert Weather App
Oneida County to hold drug take-back day on April 22

(Kheron Alston)
By Sean White
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Three Lakes Police Department, the Rhinelander Police Department, the Minocqua Police Department, and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office along with the Drug Enforcement Administration and Wisconsin Department of Justice will hold a drug take-back day on April 22 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

These drug turn-ins give the public an opportunity to prevent prescription medication abuse and prescription medication theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous, expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.

The National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day goal is to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the public about the potential for abuse of these medications. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office hopes citizens will use this opportunity to dispose of unused and unneeded medications.

The following sites will be available that day:

  • Minocqua Police Department, 418 E. Chicago Avenue, Minocqua
  • Rhinelander Police Department, 201 N. Brown Street, Rhinelander
  • Three Lakes Police Department, 1795 Erie Street, Three Lakes
  • Oneida County Landfill, 7450 County Highway K, Rhinelander

What to bring:

  • Prescription (controlled and non-controlled) and over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, non-aerosol sprays, inhalers, creams, vials, and pet medications.

What NOT to bring:

  • Illegal drugs, needles/sharps, aerosol cans, bio-hazardous materials (anything containing a bodily fluid or blood), personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens, etc...), household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas).
  • Sharps will not be accepted during the April takeback.

The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

Participants will be asked to empty their medication bottles into boxes. Blister packages are acceptable without the medication being removed. Liquids, creams, and non-aerosol sprays must be in their original packaging. Liquids without the original bottle or packaging will not be accepted.

Illicit substances such as marijuana or methamphetamine are not a part of this initiative and should not be placed in collection containers.

For further information, please visit http://doseofrealitywi.gov/drug-takeback.

The Human Service Center in conjunction with the Oneida County Public Health Department have made available lock boxes at these locations as well. For more information, please contact the Human Service Center at 715-369-2215 or the Oneida County Health Department at 715-369-6111.

