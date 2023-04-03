News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Milwaukee Bucks first-round tickets to go on sale Tuesday

(WBAY)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - For the seventh consecutive year, the Milwaukee Bucks are back in the postseason.

Single-game tickets for all potential Bucks First Round games at Fiserv Forum will go on sale to the public at noon on Tuesday, April 4. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.bucks.com/playoffs.

With the Bucks guaranteed home-court advantage, they will host Games 1 and 2 of the First Round at Fiserv Forum and Games 5 and 7, if necessary. Milwaukee’s First Round opponent and schedule will be finalized and announced next week.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sparks' garage was leveled following Friday's severe weather.
Update: Multiple tornadoes confirmed in southern Wisconsin on March 31
2 dead in Marathon County shooting; Sheriff’s office investigating possible murder-suicide
A chance of storms Tuesday night into Wednesday morning for most of the area. A chance of...
First Alert Weather: Expect more unsettled weather this week
Culvert collapse on Cty Rd KK
Portion of Hwy KK in Marathon County closed due to culvert collapse
Power outages
Power outages impacting northern Wisconsin

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers' Brice Turang (0) reacts with Brian Anderson (9) after hitting a grand slam...
Backed by Turang’s grand slam, Brewers cruise to win in home opener
Brewers to face Mets in season home opener
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots against the Philadelphia 76ers during...
Bucks get back on track with win over Philadelphia
Joey (Left) and Sam Hauser (Right)
‘Let it fly’: How the Hauser’s philosophy has led brothers Joey and Sam to basketball success