News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Man saves moose from choking on a plastic bag in Alaska

An Anchorage man saved a moose who was choking on a plastic bag. (KTUU, submitted photos)
By Georgina Fernandez
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - An Anchorage man found himself at the right time and the right place last week.

On Thursday, James West was driving past a pair of dumpsters when he noticed something odd. According to a Facebook post by West, he described seeing a moose chewing on what appeared to be a trash bag.

According to West’s post, the moose was stumbling, chewing profusely and foaming at the mouth. West noted in his post that he considered contacting animal control but thought “time was of the essence.” West wrote that by the time he began removing the plastic bag, it was already all the way down the moose’s throat.

West shared he was able to remove the plastic bag, without causing harm to the moose or himself.

After removing the bag, West gave the moose a pumpkin that was nearby to eat. He then spent the next hour with the moose, watching it eat and play with the pumpkin.

James West spent an hour hanging with the moose after the rescue, as the moose ate and played...
James West spent an hour hanging with the moose after the rescue, as the moose ate and played with a pumpkin.(James West)

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sparks' garage was leveled following Friday's severe weather.
Multiple tornadoes confirmed in southern Wisconsin on March 31
2 dead in Marathon County shooting; Sheriff’s office investigating possible murder-suicide
A chance of storms Tuesday night into Wednesday morning for most of the area. A chance of...
First Alert Weather: Expect more unsettled weather this week
Culvert collapse on Cty Rd KK
Portion of Hwy KK in Marathon County closed due to culvert collapse
Power outages
Power outages impacting northern Wisconsin

Latest News

Once in the stall, the students are accused of holding the victim down while they exposed...
5 Catholic school students accused of forcing classmate into sex acts in bathroom stall, police say
FILE - The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island, Fla., is heavily damaged in the...
NOAA: Hurricane Ian was Category 5 before weakening at Florida landfall
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a...
Trump heads to New York amid tight security ahead of his surrender
FILE - A boy looks at a memorial for Tylee Ryan and Joshua "JJ" Vallow in Rexburg, Idaho, on...
Lawyers screen potential jurors in Idaho slain kids’ trial
Scientists film the deepest ever fish on a seabed off Japan.
Snailfish becomes deepest fish ever photographed