Imagination turns to reality at 3rd annual Cardboard Cup at Granite Peak

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - At the annual Cardboard Cup, imagination becomes a reality.

From riding alongside a tiger, to riding on a mobile ferris wheel, contestants create their own sleds to race off in a friendly competition. Serving as a fun event for all to enjoy.

“Not only do skiers and snowboarders get involved, but the entire community,” said Dustin Gwidt, Alpine Equipment Director/Events Manager, Granite Peak. “They create these contraptions made out of cardboard, duct tape, and zip ties. And it’s always amazing to see what they create and they bring it up the hill and we race down.”

In order to create a great sled, it starts with having a great team.

“We came up with the plan together,” said Kristin Aschbrenner, event participant. “And my friend Ashley was great, she came up with the concept, and we just had teamwork and we built it together and it was actually a very fun process.”

From the community, to Granite Peak staff, the Cardboard Cup creates an experience to remember.

“It’s such a great time for all of our staff at these events,” said Gwidt. “We always look forward to it because of the creations that everybody brings and you start seeing them come into the parking lot and go wow, wow! I can’t wait to see how that one is! It’s a great time to be behind the scenes, as well.”

Setting up for more exciting Cardboard Cups to come.

“I would encourage everybody in the local community to come out,” said Gwidt. “Basically, you get to create something out of household items, meet all these other people that did the same thing, and it’s just a great time.”

“I just think it’s a fun thing to do for the community and we encourage anyone else who wants to do it to come up with a fun design and participate next year,” said Aschbrenner.

“Do it! Do it! Do it!,” said Brooks Noel, event participant.

After the Cardboard Cup, Granite Peak will be open Friday-Sunday next week before closing for the season and preparing for next winter.

