First Alert Weather: Temperature swings, a messy weather maker & powerful winds on tap for the week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Enjoy the weather Monday because the forecast will turn active starting Tuesday afternoon and remain active towards the end of the work week.

An active week of weather. Rain in Central Wisconsin Election Day, while a wintry mix north. Windy with gusts up to 50 mph Wednesday. (WSAW)

Sun & clouds for Monday. Some areas will see more sunshine than others, which will help push high temperatures towards 50° for some locations. Areas under more cloud cover today will see highs slightly lower in the mid to upper 40s.

A weak cold front swipes in overnight, which will set back our temperatures for Election Day Tuesday. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. A low pressure system over the Central Plains Monday will track towards the Great Lakes States Tuesday. Cloudy skies to start the morning off, with winds gradually becoming gustier throughout the daytime. East winds gusting up to 40 mph by the evening.

Rain with a wintry mix north on Election Day evening. (WSAW)

Periods of rain, chance of storms Wednesday morning. (WSAW)

The weather will not be cooperating if you plan on heading to the polls from mid-afternoon into the evening. Expect a variety of precipitation. Rain or freezing rain will move into Central Wisconsin around midday while a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain is anticipated in the Northwoods Tuesday afternoon.

Windy on Wednesday with gusts up to 50 mph expected. (WSAW)

Areas south of the HWY 29 corridor will likely see just rain showers, with a few strong thunderstorms that are possible. Chance for severe thunderstorms for North Central Wisconsin remains low, but a greater chance for those in the southern half of the Badger State. Any stronger storm locally could produce stronger wind gusts, downpours, and small hail.

Rain showers ending on Wednesday afternoon but windy. (WSAW)

The variety of precipitation will gradually clear the region and taper off by midday on Wednesday but winds will be strong. Gusts Wednesday afternoon into the evening could be up to 50 mph at times. Morning highs on Wednesday in the mid to upper 40s or at 50, dropping back through the 30s in the afternoon. Powerful winds stick persist into Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds and a chance of snow showers in the north. Highs on Thursday in the mid 30s.

Windy on Thursday with gusts up to 45 mph. (WSAW)

