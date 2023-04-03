First Alert Weather Days Issued for freezing rain threat Tuesday and extreme winds Wednesday & Thursday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Enjoy the weather Monday because the forecast will turn active starting Tuesday afternoon and remain active towards the end of the work week.

Forecast headache ahead for the week (WSAW)

Sun & clouds for Monday. Some areas will see more sunshine than others, which will help push high temperatures towards 50° for some locations. Areas under more cloud cover today will see highs slightly lower in the mid to upper 40s.

A weak cold front swipes in overnight, which will set back our temperatures for Election Day Tuesday. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. A low pressure system over the Central Plains Monday will track towards the Great Lakes States Tuesday. Cloudy skies to start the morning off, with winds gradually becoming gustier throughout the daytime. East winds gusting up to 40 mph by the evening.

Becoming gusty Tuesday evening. Winds gusting around 40 mph (WSAW)

Snow tracking up north Tuesday afternoon, freezing rain north of HWY 29, and scattered rain further south (WSAW)

The weather will not be cooperating if you plan on heading to the polls from mid-afternoon into the evening. Expect a variety of precipitation. Rain or freezing rain will move into Central Wisconsin around midday while a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain is anticipated in the Northwoods Tuesday afternoon.

Freezing rain along and north of HWY 29. Strong thunderstorms south Tuesday night. (WSAW)

Areas south of the HWY 29 corridor will likely see just rain showers, with a few strong thunderstorms that are possible. Chance for severe thunderstorms for North Central Wisconsin remains low, but a greater chance for those in the southern half of the Badger State. Any stronger storm locally could produce stronger wind gusts, downpours, and small hail.

Chance for some strong thunderstorms over Central Wisconsin Tuesday night. Severe thunderstorms likely further south. (WSAW)

Ice accumulations expected along and north of HWY 29 from Tuesday mid-afternoon through early Wednesday morning. Highest amount of ice to accumulate over the Northwoods, between a quarter to half inch of ice. A tenth up to a quarter inch of ice closer to the HWY 29 corridor.

Heavy ice accumulations up north, between a quarter to half inch of ice by Wednesday morning (WSAW)

The variety of precipitation will gradually clear the region and taper off by midday on Wednesday but winds will be strong. Gusts Wednesday afternoon into the evening could be up to 50 mph at times.

Powerful winds gusting up to 50 mph Wednesday (WSAW)

Morning highs on Wednesday in the upper 40s to lower 50s, dropping back through the 30s in the afternoon. Powerful winds stick persist into Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds and a chance of snow showers in the north. Highs on Thursday in the mid 30s.

Powerful wind gusts Thursday, out of the west up to 50 mph (WSAW)

Temperatures will warm again heading into Easter Weekend. Highs in the 50s for the entire weekend, and possibly warming to or near 60 by Easter Sunday.

