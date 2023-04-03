Cell phones have seen drastic, worldly changes since first cell phone call was made 50 years ago today

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On this day in 1973, Motorola introduced its newest gadget, the Gynatech, and the first mobile phone call was made between them and Motorola Engineer Martin Cooper, changing the way we communicate with each other forever.

It’s one of the most, if not the most, important piece of technology we have at the power of our fingertips. Cell phones have changed how we connect with the world in the 50 years since the first phone call was made.

They have certainly come a long way since then. It might be difficult for some people to realize, but that handheld device you can easily slide into your pocket now used to be the size of a brick that had to be carried in a carrying case. Going from a ‘simple’ device with just buttons for numbers on it to having the world’s information at the touch of your finger, cell phones have continued to make our lives easier and what comes next for them will only add to our lifestyle improvements.

“What’s next is cell phones are going to have more memory, and better cameras, there are already really good resolutions with cameras having 4k video,” said Gary Wickersham, store manager at U.S. Cellular in Wausau.

As big as the improvements we’ve seen with cell phones become, it is hard to imagine improvements will continue to be made. The endless possibilities cell phones have already given us bring excitement and curiosity to the entire industry.

