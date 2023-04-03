News and First Alert Weather App
Bucks get back on track with win over Philadelphia

Giannis Antetokounmpo put up 33 points and 14 rebounds in the 117-104 win
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots against the Philadelphia 76ers during...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Milwaukee Bucks shook off their recent blowout loss to Boston by topping the Philadelphia 76ers Sunday 117-104 at Fiserv Forum. With the win, the Bucks are just three wins away from clinching the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Bucks got things started right away in the first quarter, outscoring the Sixers 41-25 in the first 12 minutes. From there, they managed to maintain their lead throughout the rest of the game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with a 33-point, 14-rebound double-double for Milwaukee. Brook Lopez was next in scoring, chipping in 21. Overall, the Bucks were 58% from the field shooting the basketball.

Grayson Allen left the game in the third quarter with an apparent ankle injury and did not return.

The Bucks improved to 56-22 with the win. Their first of the final four regular-season games is Tuesday night at Washington. The game tips at 6:00 p.m.

