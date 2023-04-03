News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Brewers to face Mets in season home opener

(Milwaukee Brewers)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - Monday is the home opener for the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers face the New York Mets. The first pitch is at 1:10 p.m.

All ticketed fans that enter the gates will receive a magnetic schedule. Miss America 2023 Grace Stanke will throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Stanke is a Wausau native.

The new restaurant and brewery J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard will open to the public Monday. Fans can get a commemorative Opening Day aluminum cup when buying a beverage. The restaurant is located in left field.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sparks' garage was leveled following Friday's severe weather.
Multiple tornadoes confirmed in southern Wisconsin on March 31
2 dead in Marathon County shooting; Sheriff’s office investigating possible murder-suicide
A chance of storms Tuesday night into Wednesday morning for most of the area. A chance of...
First Alert Weather: Expect more unsettled weather this week
Culvert collapse on Cty Rd KK
Portion of Hwy KK in Marathon County closed due to culvert collapse
Power outages
Power outages impacting northern Wisconsin

Latest News

The 10 warning signs of Alzheimer's
Spotting the signs of Alzheimer's and upcoming events
Forecast headache ahead for the week
First Alert Weather: Temperature swings, a messy weather maker & powerful winds on tap for the week
Poll worker Pranee Sheskey puts up a sign outside the Warner Park Community Recreation Center...
The 3 questions on statewide ballots and what they mean
Imagination turns to reality at 3rd annual Cardboard Cup at Granite Peak
Imagination turns to reality at 3rd annual Cardboard Cup at Granite Peak