Brewers to face Mets in season home opener

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - Monday is the home opener for the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers face the New York Mets. The first pitch is at 1:10 p.m.

All ticketed fans that enter the gates will receive a magnetic schedule. Miss America 2023 Grace Stanke will throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Stanke is a Wausau native.

The new restaurant and brewery J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard will open to the public Monday. Fans can get a commemorative Opening Day aluminum cup when buying a beverage. The restaurant is located in left field.

