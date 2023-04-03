Backed by Turang’s grand slam, Brewers cruise to win in home opener

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Behind rookie Brice Turang’s grand slam and Freddy Peralta’s six shutout innings, the Brewers dominated the Mets to win their home opener 10-0.

Turang’s grand slam in the fifth inning was the highlight in a fun atmosphere in the Brewers home opener. Already with a stolen base in the game, Turang blasted a change-up 417 feet to right center field for his first career home run. His parents were seen in the crowd reacting emotionally to the moment while Turang was jumping around the bases.

Turang’s effort was the final nail in the coffin after Freddy Peralta’s six shutout innings. Peralta opened his 2023 campaign with six shutout innings, only allowing five baserunners and striking out seven batters.

Brian Anderson also added three RBI, including a two-run home run in the third inning to give the Brewers a 3-0 lead. It was the first Brewers home run of the season, and Anderson’s first as a Brewer.

The Brewers have now won three straight games after dropping the season opener to the Chicago Cubs. They’ll return to action tomorrow at home against the Mets for a 6:40 pm first pitch.

