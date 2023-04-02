Wausau residents tired of shoveling, eager for spring after overnight snow storm

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Believe it or not, we’ve already hit April in 2023. Though time flew, the weather seems like it’s remaining the same.

“Woke up, thought it was a joke, April Fools Day. Wasn’t thinking we’re gonna get more snow in April, but here we are,” said Wausau resident David Olson.

Despite snow this late in the season, not everyone is surprised.

“I’m used to it, but come April I’m sick of it,” said Olson. “But it is what it is, we live here, we choose to live here, we gotta take care of it.”

While many are tired of the winter weather, others are making the most of it.

“It feels really nice. There’s been a lot of winter months, so it’s nice to be outside and play for a while,” said Wausau resident Micah Duncan. “My Dad plowed off the basketball court to play out here, so that was nice of him.”

No matter how you feel, the winter weather only adds more excitement for spring weather ahead.

“I’m definitely looking forward to spring, I’m tired of the white crap,” said Wausau resident Robert Baumann. “Walking outside, I’m tired of looking at trees and seeing dead branches. I’m looking forward to the butterflies, I’m looking forward to the green and the leaves.”

“Definitely a lot more motivation, maybe a little motivation to move a little further south,” said Olson. “Definitely ready for spring.”

