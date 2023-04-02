News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wausau residents tired of shoveling, eager for spring after overnight snow storm

David Olson, one of many Wausau residents, shoveling snow after overnight winter storm.
David Olson, one of many Wausau residents, shoveling snow after overnight winter storm.(WSAW)
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Believe it or not, we’ve already hit April in 2023. Though time flew, the weather seems like it’s remaining the same.

“Woke up, thought it was a joke, April Fools Day. Wasn’t thinking we’re gonna get more snow in April, but here we are,” said Wausau resident David Olson.

Despite snow this late in the season, not everyone is surprised.

“I’m used to it, but come April I’m sick of it,” said Olson. “But it is what it is, we live here, we choose to live here, we gotta take care of it.”

While many are tired of the winter weather, others are making the most of it.

“It feels really nice. There’s been a lot of winter months, so it’s nice to be outside and play for a while,” said Wausau resident Micah Duncan. “My Dad plowed off the basketball court to play out here, so that was nice of him.”

No matter how you feel, the winter weather only adds more excitement for spring weather ahead.

“I’m definitely looking forward to spring, I’m tired of the white crap,” said Wausau resident Robert Baumann. “Walking outside, I’m tired of looking at trees and seeing dead branches. I’m looking forward to the butterflies, I’m looking forward to the green and the leaves.”

“Definitely a lot more motivation, maybe a little motivation to move a little further south,” said Olson. “Definitely ready for spring.”

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outages
Power outages impacting northern Wisconsin
Winter weather causing travel issues Saturday morning
First Alert Weather Day for rain & chance of storms, going to heavy wet snow later tonight into...
First Alert Weather Day: A change to snow, heavy at times into Saturday morning
March thunderstorm damage
Severe storms cause damage across south central Wisconsin
Ronnie Lofton booking photo
Wausau man convicted in infant son’s death gets life in prison without possibility of parole

Latest News

Scout in grabbing food from house.
Boy Scouts collect food donations
Wausau yard waste site
Wausau yard waste site open for season despite overnight snow storm
Annual Children’s Festival at Smith Center in Merrill
Children’s festival in Merrill offers a sneak peek into summer fun
Trinity Lutheran Church in Merrill hosts first-ever Walk to Easter event
Walk to Easter event in Merrill gives kids a chance to be creative